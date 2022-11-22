Hair removal in a new light thanks to Luminate

SADDLEWORTH is now home to one of the most advanced ways of tackling what is becoming an all too familiar problem for people – body hair.

And Luminate Laser Clinic will not put people through pain, that is one thing that will not happen.

The new business, which is based at Gatehead Mill on Delph New Road, believes it is the only one of its type in the area – and one of only a few in the UK – to have an Eneka Pro 5,000 watt medical grade machine, which gets rid of unwanted hairs permanently.

And owner Sarah Barker guarantees a professional, honest service – not one that just gets people in and out, only to find the issue is not solved.

She said: “Laser is attracted to the pigment in the hair.

“Some machines don’t treat as deep as mine do and you want to get it at that growth stage that’s why we need to treat it at different stages and get right to the source to cut it off at the blood supply and destroy the hair follicle.

“And this particular machine is the best, an Eneka Pro. I’m the only person in the area to have this machine. It’s the best in the world and only a few people have this, it was only launched this year.

“You have to treat hairs at each different growth stage.

“That’s why we say between six and eight sessions. Some people will only have one or two sessions, are amazed and think, ‘I’m not going to go back.’

“I’ve had so many people come to me and say, ‘I’ve had laser but it was unsuccessful.’ That’s why I try to encourage people to book courses as opposed to single sessions usually people have had Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatment, which technically isn’t a laser.

“It uses a broad spectrum of light that results in unfocused energy around the hair and skin. IPL’s typically only treat lighter skin types one to three.

“My laser treats all skin types. IPL is successful at other range of skin treatments but in hair is more of a reduction as opposed to removal.

“If people just want to book for a single session as a trial, I’ll do some offers as there’s a misconception that laser is painful.

“It’s not. It’s pain free. You feel a sensation but everyone who’s had the treatment is amazed. However, you’ve got to have a course and fulfil it.

“It’s quick too. I treated a man the other day who’s been struggling with back hair for years. I did his back in three minutes!

“People can come on their lunch hour if they want.”

Sarah has a more in-depth description of the difference between IPLs and lasers on her social media pages.

Sarah has a personal motivation behind setting up the clinic, hearing people tell her to follow her goals following the death of her parents.

And now she has done so, in a private location, she is finding people in the LGBTQ+ community require treatment too.

The mother-of-four added: “I work with all genders and the LGBTQ+ is a big thing now.

“I’ve advertised through a forum as it’s very difficult for people going through gender transformations.

“Also, they don’t want to be somewhere that’s in a public setting, like a high street. There’s no discrimination here.

“I lost my mum and dad during Covid, which was awful – dad was the best hugger in the world and mum was the biggest cheerleader of everything I did.

“I just felt I wanted to do something for me, something different. Because I’m a person who wants to help others, I thought, ‘What can I do?’ So I spoke to people and one said, ‘Why don’t you do aesthetics, laser hair removal?’

“I didn’t give it too much consideration but I went to my hairdresser in the same week and she said, ‘Why don’t you do laser hair removal?’

“One of my friends said, ‘Why don’t you set up over here?’ and Saddleworth’s just a nice area generally.”

TREATMENT at Luminate Laser Clinic is by appointment only and you can buy gift vouchers.

It is located at Unit 3A, Gatehead Mill on Delph New Road.

You can book by calling 07966 069047 and you can find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/luminatelaserclinic and Instagram at @luminatelaserclinic.

