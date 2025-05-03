New Headteacher announced for The Oldham Academy North

THE OLDHAM Academy North (TOAN) has announced the appointment of James Wilson as its new headteacher, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the academy.

Mr Wilson will take up the role from September1, 2025.

Mr Wilson is currently headteacher at Waterhead Academy, where he has led a significant programme of school improvement, successfully taking the school out of Ofsted graded ‘special measures’.

His leadership has focused on raising standards, strengthening the culture, and securing better outcomes for students.

Prior to this, Mr Wilson held senior leadership positions at Moor End Academy in Huddersfield – a highly regarded Ofsted rated ‘outstanding’ school – where he contributed to its strong performance and inclusive ethos.

Across his career, he has demonstrated a commitment to high expectations, inclusivity, and building school communities where students and staff can succeed.

Now stepping into the role at TOAN, Mr Wilson brings both local knowledge and extensive experience, along with a clear vision for maintaining the academy’s high standards and furthering its ambition.

James Wilson, incoming headteacher at The Oldham Academy North, commented:

“I’m delighted to be joining TOAN – a school with a strong reputation, a talented staff team, and a clear commitment to excellence. My focus will be on sustaining the high standards already in place, building a culture of ambition, and ensuring every student has the opportunity to achieve their very best.”

Tom Campbell, CEO of E-ACT, said:

“James brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep understanding of the local education landscape. His focus on high standards, inclusion, and opportunity makes him an excellent fit for TOAN, and we’re confident he will lead the academy with clarity and purpose.”

