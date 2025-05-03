Issues see popular Saddleworth race put off

RUNNERS in Saddleworth have been left disappointed by the postponement of a key event.

The Dovestone Diamond, a 10k multi-terrain race, has become a key part of the calendar.

However, a series of issues has forced race director Colin Green to pull the plug on the May 28 run.

There is a chance, though, it could happen later this year.

Colin said: “I’m afraid we are not going to be able to stage this event on May 28 due to fallen trees, blocked paths and scheduled works on the course.

“There are too many variables that I have been waiting to clarify before opening entries, so have had to make the call.

“I will be reviewing the situation as the year progresses as to whether the race could be run later on in the year.”

Last year’s top three saw Akkeal Chambers win in a time of 37 minutes 21 seconds, ahead of Martha Tibbot, who completed the course in 38 minutes 28 seconds and Christian Peters, who achieved a time of 38 minutes 56 seconds.

