New life-saving defibrillator installed at Lees church

A new community defibrillator has been installed at Hey St John Church on Stamford Road in Lees, providing residents with access to potentially life-saving equipment 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The replacement device was funded by Liberal Democrat councillors Alicia Marland, Sam Al-Hamdani and Mark Kenyon after the church’s previous defibrillator reached the end of its operational life.

Defibrillators require replacement pads and batteries at regular intervals, with both carrying expiry dates. When the pads on the previous device expired and replacement components were no longer available, the unit could no longer be recognised by North West Ambulance Service as an operational defibrillator.

Former Oldham Councillor, Alicia Marland said: “I was delighted that the Church Warden reached out for support when the device pads expired and that I was able to advise on suitable sources for a replacement.

“These are costly medical devices, so it was important to financially support the church on this project as it is such an invaluable piece of kit in any community.

“Knowing where your nearest defibrillator is located is vital as every second counts when a cardiac arrest has happened and early intervention significantly increases a person’s chances of survival.”

Alicia also highlighted that no formal training is required to use a defibrillator, as modern devices provide clear voice and visual instructions to guide users through an emergency.

She added: “It contains everything you need to perform resuscitation and I never forget the brutal reality of what a paramedic once told me – if a person has had a cardiac arrest then they are already dead as they have no heartbeat. However, by stepping up to perform CPR you are giving them a chance to live again.”

The new device is now available for public use at any time and forms part of the growing network of community defibrillators across the borough.