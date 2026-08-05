End of an era as Lucy Cobb prepares to leave Uppermill High Street after 20 years

One of Uppermill’s best-known independent fashion retailers is preparing to close its High Street store after two decades at the heart of village life.

Lucy Cobb has announced that it will become an online-only business, with its final day trading from its Uppermill premises set for Saturday, August 22.

Owner Lucy shared the news in a heartfelt message to customers, reflecting on 20 years of trading and thanking the community that has supported the business since it first opened its doors.

Since launching in the village, Lucy Cobb has become a familiar fixture on the High Street, building a loyal customer base and becoming known not only for fashion but also for the friendships and sense of community created around the business.

Looking back on the journey, Lucy described the many memorable moments that have shaped the store, from fashion shows and new season launches to village events, celebrations and the countless conversations shared with customers over the years.

She also paid tribute to the many members of staff who have worked at the store, affectionately known as the “Cobbettes”, thanking them for their loyalty, hard work and friendship.

Explaining the decision, Lucy pointed to the changing retail landscape and the continued growth of online shopping. When the business first opened, social media did not exist and online retail was still in its infancy, but consumer habits have changed dramatically in recent years.

While the physical store will close, Lucy stressed that the business is not ending and will continue operating online, remaining based locally and serving customers through its digital platform.

There are also plans for occasional Lucy Cobb pop-up events in Uppermill in the future, allowing customers to continue meeting the team in person.

In her message, Lucy also encouraged residents to continue supporting independent businesses across the village, describing local shopping as more important than ever for the future of the High Street.

The announcement marks the end of an era for Uppermill, with Lucy Cobb having been part of the village’s retail scene for 20 years and playing a significant role in the community during that time.