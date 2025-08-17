New life-saving equipment installed in Delph

A SADDLEWORTH village has gained more valuable pieces of life-saving equipment.

Another community defibrillator has been installed in Delph – this time housed alongside an emergency bleed kit, ready to be used in serious injury situations.

The new cabinet was funded by Datambit in memory of Jacqueline Sutcliffe, from Delph, who died last year aged 89, and Joan Wood, from Dobcross, who died in 2023 aged 95.

They were both close friends of Dr Ashima (Mithen) Chopra, co-founder and CEO of Datambit – a company which specialises in AI-powered deepfake detection solutions.

The addition of the bleed kit expands emergency response resources available to local residents.

The Shaw-based charity Defibrillators Save Lives is on a mission to ensure everyone lives within at least 500 metres away from a defibrillator – devices that deliver an electric shock to the heart, to restore a normal rhythm or restart a stopped heart.

Volunteers from the charity will take on the role of ‘heart heroes’ in performing regular maintenance checks and ensuring the equipment remains active on The Circuit – a national defibrillator network which helps ensure NHS ambulance services are aware that it’s ready to be deployed in an emergency.

The charity has thanked owner Phil Whiteman and the team at The Old Bell Inn in Delph for supporting the fundraising efforts and managing the ongoing costs to keep the kit fully stocked and operational.

Find out more about the work of Defibrillators Save Lives on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DefibsSaveLives