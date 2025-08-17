No Dodging the success of Saddleworth Village Olympics with new club

SADDLEWORTH’S famed Village Olympics has seen spin-off success with the creation of the area’s own dodgeball team.

And as the event approaches its 40th anniversary, its popularity is hailed as an example of why it takes place.

In recent years, that discipline and hockey have been introduced and the keenness among participants has resulted in the formation of Saddleworth Dodgeball Club.

Launched by Team Greenfield’s dodgeball coach, Alison Irving, she wanted to ensure children in the whole area could continue to take part in the sport all year round.

But with the nearest dodgeball clubs about 10 miles away, it had to be brought to the doorstep.

Now Saddleworth Dodgers’ sessions take place on Thursdays and Fridays at St Mary’s Primary School, on Manchester Road, along with holiday clubs – there are even social spells on the court for adults.

“My children were introduced to dodgeball through the Saddleworth Olympics,” said Alison. “They absolutely loved it and as a spectator, I was also hooked!

“When Team Greenfield was looking for someone to help with their dodgeball team, I jumped at the chance to help and to give back to the Olympics, which is such a unique and wonderful event, enjoyed by so many of our children here in Saddleworth.

“Over the next couple of years, I achieved my British Dodgeball Level 1 and Level 2 coaching qualifications, so I could really help the Greenfield children develop and grow in the sport.

“My son wanted to play at a dodgeball club, but our nearest ones are 10 miles away. My husband said with my coaching qualifications I should set a club up here in Saddleworth and the rest is history!

“Given how many children want to play the sport when the Olympics comes around, I knew how popular it was among our young Olympians, and I was keen to offer them the opportunity to play dodgeball all year round.

“Our club was born from the Saddleworth Olympics, and we are so happy to have launched it in the same year that Saddleworth Olympics celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“My overall goal with Saddleworth Dodgers is to have an accessible sport for our local children to play where they can have fun and make friends.

“Our parents and other adults have seen just how much fun dodgeball can be and we also have a thriving adult social session, where adults of all abilities come together to have lots of fun.”

July saw the Dodgers’ first ever friendly match for its juniors and seniors and Saddleworth Olympics chairman Stephen Hewitt saluted its success.

He said: “The Saddleworth Village Olympics is all about getting children active, involved in sports and in sports they’d not normally take part in and making new friends along the way.

“It’s also about ensuring that any sport the competitors take part in that they can progress beyond our fantastic organisation and continue to take part in the sports they love.

“It’s incredible to see that a sport we introduced a few years ago has become so popular not just with the children, but the parents and organisers too.

“We’re looking to grow this sport this year by allowing two teams per village in each age group to enter our dodgeball competition.

“It’s amazing to see that due to us placing dodgeball in our schedule that a club in the Saddleworth area has now been born from the children taking part in dodgeball within the Olympics and also the Saddleworth Dodgers founder coming through our ranks as a coach of her local village team.

“I and the committee are hoping that any other recently added new sports, and any new sports added in the future can be as popular as this has been and that new clubs can be created in the Saddleworth Community.

“I’d like to wish Saddleworth Dodgers the best of luck in the future and congratulate them on their success so far and playing their first friendly match recently.”

Saddleworth Village Olympics, which has its opening ceremony on Saturday, September 6, is growing again this year.

For the committee has introduced a new sport, racket ball.

*YOU can find out about Saddleworth Dodgers on social media and can contact them via email at hello@saddleworthdodgers.co.uk.