New look for Springhead Congregational Church after extensive refurb

AN interior redesign and extensive refurbishment have been carried out to make Springhead Congregational Church ‘fit for a new decade of outreach and ministry’.

The decision was made at the start of the year to carry out the work on the church, on Radcliffe Street, and improve its offerings for the congregation and visitors.

Now, the completed project has been unveiled at a service of rededication, attended by the regular congregation, friends of the church, MP Debbie Abrahams and local councillors.

Minister Jonathan Abernethy-Barkley explained: “Over the years, Springhead Congregational Church have been blessed to have ministers with vision and a congregation who have rolled up their sleeves, dreamt alongside them, and made those visions a reality.

“From the pioneering ministry of Donald and Pat Openshaw, who had the vision to relocate from the old church building to the current sanctuary, to Liz Dean, who was the right person at the right time and who built on the legacy left and branched out in new and fresh ways that saw the number worshipping further enhanced.

“At the start of this year, the decision was made to make the church sanctuary fit for a new decade of outreach and ministry. We worked alongside a local interior designer Susie Bambridge (Utopia Mix Interiors).

“On July 3, we held a service of rededication and were delighted to welcome church members, friends of the congregation and representatives of civic society including local councillors and MP Debbie Abrahams.”

Springhead Congregational Church is a welcoming and friendly family church which has a full diary of events during the week as well as Sunday morning worship at 10.30am.

Find out more online: www.springheadcongregationalchurch.com

