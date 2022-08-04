Jack scores with football scholarship to America

FOOTBALLER Jack Donlan has scored after landing a scholarship to America.

The 20-year-old from Lees leaves at the end of July for a four-year stint in the States.

Jack, who last season was centre half at Ashton United in the Northern Premier League, will initially be at Indian Hills Community College, Iowa, which is classed as a junior college.

But at the end of the first year of his business degree course, Jack will go into the draft system and hopefully land a move to a major university.

Jack kicked off his playing days aged four at Springhead FC where dad Dave is chairman.

He remained at Springhead until his early teens when he was signed by Oldham Athletic’s academy.

Jack, after being released by Latics, did a two-year scholarship with Scunthorpe United.

When the Iron did not offer him a professional contract, Jack signed for Ashton United where he progressed from their Under-21s to the first team.

Jack, a former pupil at St Edward’s RC Primary, Lees; St Damian’s RC Sports College, Ashton, and Oldham Sixth Form College, is looking forward to the adventure and the opportunities it may afford.

“If I do well, there is a chance I could be drafted to the MLS (Major League Soccer) at the end of the four years,” he said.

“There could also be opportunities to play during the summer in the two divisions below the MSL, USL1 and USL2.”

