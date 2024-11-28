New Medical Negligence Department for expanding O’Donnell Solicitors

A NEW Medical Negligence Department is boosting the offering from Saddleworth-based O’Donnell Solicitors.

The law firm, which has offices in Uppermill and Grasscroft, has launched the department to expand their comprehensive legal services for clients.

Ken Lees, a highly regarded and experienced medical negligence solicitor, will head up the department, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise in this specialist field.

He has experience representing and securing settlements for clients across the full expanse of medical negligence claims.

Rebecca O’Donnell, Director of Practice Development, said: “The addition of a Medical Negligence department to our existing services demonstrates our commitment to meeting the needs of our clients.

“With the NHS under ever-increasing pressure and a backlog of waiting lists, medical negligence claims are unfortunately not uncommon.

“Several clients have experienced missed or delayed diagnosis of life-threatening conditions during recent times.

“This increase in demand for claims in this area has prompted us to offer this service to clients.

“Ken’s expertise, combined with our strong reputation for delivering exceptional results, will ensure our clients receive the best possible representation in this highly emotive and often sensitive area”.

Whether you are a victim of medical negligence or are considering making a claim on behalf of a loved one, the Medical Negligence Department can assist you.

A range of funding options is available, with the majority of claims funded by conditional fee agreements, also known as ‘no-win, no-fee’ agreements, and insurance cover.

For a free, no obligation initial consultation, contact Ken Lees at O’Donnell Solicitors by kenneth.lees@odonnellsolicitors.co.uk or call 01457 761 320.

Find out more about O’Donnell Solicitors and their services on their website: odonnellsolicitors.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

