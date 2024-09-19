New plans to replace Saddleworth level crossing being devised

REVISED plans to replace a Saddleworth level crossing are being drawn up after the last one was thrown out.

Even if a ‘cheaper’ option is dismissed, Moorgate Halt will be changing – at the cost of a six or seven-figure sum.

Campaigners won a key battle in their fight to stop the ‘unfair’ closure the foot crossing, which lies on Dark Lane in Uppermill and is on a right of way.

Network Rail insists closing it is the only way the TransPennine Route Upgrade (TRU) – a multi-billion pound scheme that will see the line between Manchester and York electrified – can deal with what is classed as a ‘major intervention.’

It told a meeting of Oldham Council’s Highway Regulation Committee replacing it with a footbridge, which previously received planning permission, would cost in the region of £4.5 million because of a unique design needed.

However, arguments against closing the crossing, which has been in place since 1845 and the right of way which has been there since the 14th century, won out.

Yet Mark Ashton, the sponsor for the Stalybridge to Diggle section, told Saddleworth Independent new plans are being devised.

He said: “Oldham Council rejected our application to close Moorgate level crossing and to divert along existing rights of way.

“What we’re looking to do is reassess that application with a view to resubmitting our proposal.

“Making again the safety case, the value of it and the value of upgrading existing Public Rights of Way in that locality as an alternate means of crossing the railway.

“We’re also looking, to potentially support that application, to potentially incorporate Moorgate level crossing into the Transport and Work Act Order, to seek support to get it closed.

“As part of the enhancements TRU will bring, there’ll be more frequent trains and faster trains, as well as additional freight trains.

“We’re changing what’s called the hazard environment. We appreciate that crossing has been there for a long period of time but the environment around it changes.

“As an organisation, we have to mitigate the safety of members of the public using that crossing – the industry’s priority is to shut level crossings where it’s feasible to do so.

“Level crossings are quite emotive, you’ll always get different viewpoints and we appreciate them. Heritage has its place.

“But we have to modernise a railway as well. We have to navigate that environment and eventually come up with a proposal that ultimately gets accepted.”

As part of the TRU, Greenfield Station will be overhauled, with a new footbridge and lifts long-awaited step-free access to the Huddersfield-bound platform.

And Mr Ashton told how it will reverse more than 165 years of deficiency since it opened in 1849.

He added: “It’s a challenge for the industry in terms of where investment is allocated and I’d say this has not been invested in as much as other parts of the network over the last several decades.

“It’s a transformational time. By the end of the decade, people who can’t access certain bits should be able to.

“Unfortunately, the network just didn’t recognise people with disabilities or those who need different considerations to get around it. In the Victorian era, it was never a consideration.

“We live in the 21st century now and we have the Equalities Act, so we have to ensure infrastructure and facilities open to members of the public have to be accessible.”

Saddleworth will also see works on the viaduct at Uppermill, with images of how it will look with a gantry and overhead wires running over it being produced.

And two bridges in Diggle – on Ward Lane and Station Road – will also be altered.

That may see closure of the track for certain days, affecting commuters, or night work as gantries are put in place.

Mr Ashton told Saddleworth Independent: “To get electrification through, Ward Lane is just too low, so we’ll have to raise the gap between the track and the structure.

“On Station Road, we’ll have to work on the side away from the Diggle Hotel. We’ll put thinner bridge decks in. If you’re stood on them, they’ll appear no different but underneath, the deck will be shallower.

“Newer materials now mean they can have hat. A lot of bridge stock now is cast iron beams and brick arches, with modern materials like steel and reinforced concrete, you can have shallower decks.

“Typically, we’ll undertake works at night but if the track’s closed for a significant time, we will work during the day as well.

“In some instances, we’ll shut the track and potentially roads but we assess them on a case-by-case basis.”

