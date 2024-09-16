Saddleworth Runners fell race supported by Oldham Mountain Rescue

ON Saturday, September 14, the annual Saddleworth Runner Cross Keys Road & Fell Relay race took place, with participants tackling the challenging terrain in the area.

As always, Oldham Mountain Rescue Team was on hand to provide crucial safety cover for the event, ensuring the wellbeing of all competitors throughout the day.

Fortunately, the race concluded without incident, with all participants making it safely around the demanding course.

True to tradition, Oldham Mountain Rescue not only provided safety support but also took part in the race itself. This year, the team entered a group of mixed abilities, featuring both seasoned team members and dedicated trainees.

The lineup included team members Iain Dredge and Ian Atherton, along with trainees Simon Bygrave and James Smith. Joining them were two four-legged friends, Jess and Lottie, who accompanied the team during the race.

Saddleworth Runners Club has a longstanding history of supporting Oldham Mountain Rescue, and this year’s collaboration was no different. The team expressed their gratitude for the club’s continued backing and took pride in being able to assist in ensuring the safety of all runners on the hill.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

