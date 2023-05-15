New principal for Oldham College

COLLEGE pupils from Saddleworth will have a new man to answer to as Oldham College has announced Simon Jordan as its next principal and chief executive.

The deputy at Burnley College will replace Alun Francis OBE at the Rochdale Road campus later this year.

And the 43-year-old cannot wait to get started at a pivotal time.

He said: “I am thrilled and proud to have been appointed as Oldham College’s principal.

“The achievements and amazing progress made at the college have long impressed me, and the opportunity to join them in this role was one that I could simply not turn down.

“Coming from Burnley College, whose home town has shared many similar challenges to Oldham, I know how important education is in raising aspirations and changing lives.

“There are many opportunities that lie ahead for us to make a real difference, not just to our learners and the college community, but also to our town and its employers.

“There is, very clearly, already a successful and talented team in place and I’m looking forward to meeting them all soon, getting to know them and hearing about the brilliant work that they do as we write the next exciting chapter in Oldham College’s story together.”

Mr Jordan has been a valued member of the senior management team at Burnley College since 2012.

Previous roles include head of apprenticeships at Runshaw College, and senior team leader at North Lancashire Training Group.

Oldham College has attracted about £45 million in recent times to upgrade or replace facilities and create a campus site ranking alongside the best in the Greater Manchester region.

There has also been national recognition and awards acknowledging the calibre of teaching and learning and its contributions to the local economy and communities.

This year, it won the prestigious Beacon Award for its ‘Support for Students’ and is also a finalist in the Pearson National Teaching Awards 2023.

And the new principal will oversee a proposed regeneration of its facilities – including plans to relocate University Campus Oldham on to the site.

It will also be working closer than ever with employers, partners and communities to meet the regional skills gap and drive local economic growth.

Jonathan Edwards, chair of the corporation at Oldham College, said: “We are delighted to announce Simon Jordan’s appointment as our next Principal and Chief Executive.

“There was stiff competition for this role with a high-quality field of applicants, but it was Simon who ultimately emerged as the standout candidate that we believe is best equipped for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

“Simon has strong experience and knowledge in the college sector and his understanding of the people and partners that we serve made him the right candidate to take Oldham College to the next level.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

