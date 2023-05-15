Youngsters targeted in bus robberies

A SADDLEWORTH school pupil is believed to have been a victim of one of a series of robberies on a bus.

Police have launched an investigation after a group of males approached young passengers on the number 84 service as it travelled up Lees Road in the direction of Uppermill.

One had a phone and money snatched from him in the terrifying ordeal, which took place at about 4pm on Friday, May 12.

On some occasions where people have refused, it has been reported that the group have physically assaulted them.

Greater Manchester Police has released images of males that officers believe could assist with enquiries.

The force is following a number of lines of enquiry but are appealing to passengers who may have been on the bus at this time or any members of the public who may have seen something.

Chief Inspector Amy Warden, from GMP’s Oldham district, said: “Thankfully no injuries have been reported but understandably a number of young people have been left shaken by these incidents.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Oldham Road, Grotton on Friday between 4pm and 4:30pm, or any passengers on the bus who witnessed anything suspicious.

“Please also get in touch if you have any footage – including CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage – that could help with enquires.”

Information can be shared by calling 0161 856 4521 quoting log 2479 of 12/5/23. A report can also be made via GMP’s website: www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

