New Saddleworth Councillor vows to ‘get the basics right’

THE MAN who defeated a sitting Saddleworth Councillor at the local elections has pledged to get the basics right.

And Peter Klonowski says putting what the people on his doorstep want before anything else is part of that.

The Reform UK representative defeated Liberal Democrat Alicia Marland in Saddleworth West and Lees at the May 7 poll.

And after winning by a majority of 172, he told Saddleworth Independent of his aims.

The now Cllr Klonowski said: “My first priority as councillor is to be reliable, trustworthy, and to get the basics right.

“Above all, that means putting Oldham people first. I am an Oldham councillor, not one for the rest of the UK or the World.

“The campaign in Saddleworth West and Lees was fought fairly by all parties.

“I enjoyed meeting many residents while delivering leaflets and canvassing, and — as befits a traditional English election — my interactions with voters were peaceful and courteous.

“Even those who disagreed with me did so in a robust but respectful way, for which I thank them.

“An overriding message from voters was the clear desire for change.

“Many feel the main established parties no longer listen to them, either nationally or locally.

“Reform now has the opportunity to start delivering that change here in Saddleworth West and Lees.”

Cllr Klonowski’s result was one of 13 election victories for Reform UK on the night, including Ioan Williams’ in Saddleworth North.

And Chris McManus lost to Liberal Democrat Helen Bishop in Saddleworth South by just two votes.

In all, it made for a joyous occasion as Cllr Klonowski added: “Election night was a fantastic result for Reform.

“And I was delighted to be part of it.”