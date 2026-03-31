New Saddleworth-shot documentary shines light on isolation and power of creativity

A NEW documentary filmed in Saddleworth is putting a spotlight on how creativity can bring people together – even in the face of isolation, unemployment and mental health struggles.

Phantasmagoria, created by Oldham filmmaker Jon King, follows a group of people on the margins of society who connect through a series of unusual and imaginative community art projects.

Shot in and around Greenfield, the film captures how participants – many facing social isolation – begin to rebuild confidence and find a sense of belonging through shared creativity.

Rather than focusing on hardship alone, the documentary leans into the transformative power of making something together, offering a more hopeful perspective on community life.

“I love making films about people doing unusual things while trying to make the world a better place,” said Jon.

“When I heard about the Phantasmagoria art group, I was intrigued by their unusual approach to engaging with the community and supporting people on their individual journeys.”

The film continues Jon’s focus on grassroots stories across the North, following earlier work exploring topics from traditional customs to ageing and social change.

At the heart of Phantasmagoria is a community art group based in Greenfield’s old Co-op building, where members take part in surreal and collaborative creative sessions designed to spark imagination and connection.

For those involved, the impact goes beyond art. Amy, one of the film’s contributors, said: “People know that they need to exercise twice a week for 30 minutes, and they need to eat five a day. But I don’t think people know the health benefits of doing something creative.”

The documentary has already been shown locally in Greenfield and is now available to watch online here, with hopes it will reach wider audiences interested in mental health, creativity and community-led projects.