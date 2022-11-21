New Saddleworth ‘warm space’ can boost community spirit

A NEW ‘warm space’ that has been set up in Saddleworth can boost community spirit, as well as fight rising heating costs, say users and organisers.

The council chamber at Uppermill’s Civic Hall is providing an area where those feeling the cost of living can spend time for the next three Fridays from 9am until 12.30pm.

It comes as gas and electricity bills look set to go up again and many in the UK face a choice ‘heat or eat.’

And Wendy Verity, one of the users at the inaugural session, believes it can help in many ways.

She told the Independent: “I go to the Methodist Church on Wednesday and Thursday but having this on Friday is great, it just gets me out.

“It’s a great idea, definitely. It gets people out, people that maybe live on their own or want to go out as a couple.

“People can just get out of the house and get a bit of space. I’ve not heard any mention of the cost of living crisis. All that’s said is, ‘Don’t talk to me about house bills.’

“If anyone does mention anything, it’s always about the gas and electricity. That’s the main thing and to some it’s a real worry.

“I worry about it and as it gets colder, I expect warm spaces to be used a lot more – this is only the beginning.

“At the moment, I think people are curious about what’s going on but once you try it, you’ll feel more comfortable in going, then you’ll pass the word on to someone else.”

Wendy was accompanied by Lindsay McNally, wife of the Reverend Ken McNally of Uppermill Methodist Church, which holds a warm space initiative on Thursdays. She said: “Wendy said she’d like to come and have a look, so I said, ‘I’ll come with you.’

“It’s a way to meet new people and at the moment, the biggest concern is the price of gas and electricity.

“We haven’t put the heating on in the house yet as we’re concerned about the cost

“We can go back and tell people at the churches that this is being run on another day.”

The Civic Hall warm space, at which users get a free cup of tea or coffee, is the brainchild of Saddleworth Parish Councillor Kathryn Phillips.

Use of a room, in which the heating is always on, may go on if the initial four-week trial is a success and is one of a number of initiatives across Oldham borough.

The day means it does not clash with another similar scheme and things will be assessed before any decision is made on its future.

Kathryn said: “In a book group I’m part of, we spent half an hour talking about how we saved electricity and fuel.

“That was revealing and people on the training course I did were volunteering at groups across Oldham. Some of their sessions were packed out, people were playing chess.

“And when I go to other groups, that’s all people are talking about – how to save money.”

If the pilot takes off, volunteers will be needed to assist with sessions after Christmas – at the moment, Labour Women are lending a hand.

Anyone interested can contact Kathryn by email on kpoldhamsaddlabour@gmail.com

