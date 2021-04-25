New salon is making waves in Saddleworth

TWO talented hairdressers are bringing their creativity, experience and expertise under one roof at a new salon in Greenfield.

Rachael Ann Whitehead and Amelia Heyes have teamed up to launch Make Waves, based inside The Salon Beauty Spa on Chew Valley Road.

The stylish salon, with light cream walls and colourful flowers along with a neon sign, offers a welcoming and relaxing place where they can pamper clients old and new.

The set-up is complete with hand sanitiser, masks, takeaway cups and just two customers allowed in at a time to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines.

The back-room space was transformed in just one week ahead of their initial opening last October – but their doors were closed shortly after as the country went into lockdown in November.

Now, the pair are ready to see their customers once more and welcome in new ones after they reopened on April 12 when lockdown restrictions were eased.

“We are very excited to finally be in here and open properly,” said Amelia, who lives in Delph.

“We’ve both worked at salons locally before but decided to come together to open up here. But with lockdown we’ve not really had the chance to get up and running until now.”

Amelia and Rachael Ann have 34 years’ experience between them and offer a full range of hair services for men and women of all ages, including cuts, blows, colours (skin test required), styling and treatments.

They specialise in colours, balayage, bouncy blows, pin curls, perms and occasion hair including for weddings and proms. All prices available on consultation.



Rachael Ann, who lives in Dobcross, added: “Although we’ve both rented chairs for many years, it feels like we have stepped up to a new level and it’s fantastic to have our own space.

“It’s great being inside the salon and the space flows through nicely.

“We already have a good client list but we welcome new customers and hope you’ll enjoy visiting us in our new space.”

The salon is open five days a week (Tuesday to Saturday). Appointments must be booked in advance by calling Rachael Ann on 07780 466967 or Amelia on 07862 380709.

Find out more and see pictures of their work on Instagram: @rachann_hair and @ameliaheyeshair

