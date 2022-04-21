New signs spread the love in villages

NEW artwork is on display in Lees, Springhead and Grotton, celebrating the villages and people in them.

Councillors Sam Al-Hamdani and Mark Kenyon funded the new signs after trying to have artwork put up when the Tour of Britain came through Saddleworth, only to discover there were no fixings in place to be able to do it.

Cllr Al-Hamdani said: “I think it’s really important to visibly celebrate the best of our villages and special events and putting these signs up is a small but very visible thing we can do to make this happen.

“We can also use them to celebrate major events. I would love to use them to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in June.”

The signs, which are in the centre of Lees, Springhead and Grotton, currently show sunset over Leesbrook Mill, the linear park, and a heart created by the Saddleworth Yarn Bombers.

Cllr Kenyon added: “Going forward we want to have a wide range of artwork to look at both the history and the future of our villages.

“Whether it’s celebrating the mill heritage – Lees, Springhead and Grotton had at least 44 mills in their heyday – or looking at the next generations by running competitions with the local schools, we can do to remind people of the great things about living in our area.”

