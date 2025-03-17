New to the market: Clough Lane, Saddleworth

We’ve teamed up with West Riding to bring you the latest from the property market in the area

This four bedroom townhouse sits on a well balanced plot on a popular road within the Saddleworth village of Grasscroft. Chain free, this property presents a fantastic opportunity for any buyer, with some general modernisation required to make it your own.

There are garden areas at both front and rear. The front garden is laid to lawn with a pathway leading from the gate to the front door. Hedgerows provide plenty of privacy and there is easy potential to create driveway parking similar to many neighbouring properties. At the rear is another good sized garden which is enclosed with boundary fencing and has low maintenance paving.

Entering the property you’re greeted with a spacious hallway partially open to the lounge and dining room. The bay window and large rear facing window flood this space with natural light. The kitchen has or has room for all modern conveniences including ample space for a breakfast table.

To the first floor you’ll find three of the four good size bedrooms along with a large four piece family bathroom with separate shower and stairs rising to the second floor.

The largest of the bedrooms also has its own WC facilities which could be converted to an en-suite shower room. A storage room with velux window is fitted with cupboards and shelves directly off the bedroom.

The house is warmed with gas fired central heating via a newly replaced (2024) combination boiler with Hive heating controls. There is also a wood burning stove. Window glazing is double from a mix of uPVC, timber and velux. A regularly serviced intruder alarm is also fitted.

Families with young children will find St Anne’s & Friezland primary schools within walking distance. Greenfield station for commuters is around fifteen minutes on foot and provides direct services to Manchester, Huddersfield and Leeds. For a refreshing pint and a bite to eat The Farrars Arms is close enough and The White Hart Inn at Lydgate is another option.

