Drugs and weapons seized after suspected stolen car drove over 100mph

A TEENAGER has been arrested and drugs and weapons seized after police responded to reports of a stolen car in Delph.

Greater Manchester Police say the driver of the suspected stolen car made off at “high speeds” when they caught sight of officers in pursuit.

“The driver showed a blatant disregard for members of the public, reaching speeds of over 100mph and even driving the wrong way on a busy roundabout,” said Inspector Jamie Buchanan, from GMP’s Roads Policing Unit.

“Thankfully, no members of the public were injured, but without the quick-thinking actions of the officers involved, this could’ve ended very differently.”

The vehicle drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic as it entered a ‘no entry’ lane when approaching the A627 (M), before a man got out of the car and attempted to run off after crashing into railings on the side of the road.

Police seized a machete, which the suspect is believed to have discarded during a foot chase, and recovered drugs when searching the vehicle.

The incident happened shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday night (March 16).

GMP has confirmed that a 19-year-old man remains in custody for questioning after being arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a bladed article, and possession of drugs.

