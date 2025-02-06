New venue as Saddleworth Pet Networking Night returns

PET lovers and pet care professionals are invited to a relaxed and friendly evening at the next Saddleworth Pet Networking Night.

This popular meet-up provides an opportunity for pet owners to connect, share stories, and gain valuable insights into caring for their beloved companions.

Pet enthusiasts can mingle with fellow dog owners, cat lovers, and local pet care providers, including dog walkers and cat sitters in a welcoming environment.

Participants can also benefit from informative talks by local holistic vet Katja Londa, owner and founder of Pets Relaxed, and Grotton-based veterinary nurse Rachel Bean.

Since its inception in 2018, the Saddleworth Pet Networking Night has been held around twice a year at various locations and continues to cultivate a community of like-minded individuals passionate about pet care.

The next event will be held at The Garage coffee shop at Saddleworth Business Centre in Delph on Wednesday, February 12 from 7pm.

Katja said: “Our goal is to bring together enthusiastic pet owners for a fun evening while providing valuable information on enhancing pet health.

“Guests enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, making it easy to connect with fellow pet lovers, and our discussions on pet well-being are always a hit.”

Previous topics have included ‘Natural First Aid Remedies You Might Have at Home’ and ‘Simple Ways to Enhance Your Pet’s Diet’.

This event’s main discussion will focus on ‘The One Supplement Almost All Pets Need—and How to Choose One That Works’.

Sara, a past attendee, commented: “The Pet Networking Event is always really interesting. Not only is it a fantastic opportunity to network with other local pet professionals, but the talks led by Katja and Rachel are always topical and incredibly useful.

“The evening is a brilliant opportunity to build relationships, swap business cards, and most importantly, to learn from each other.”

Katja is the founder of Pets Relaxed, a mobile vet service in Saddleworth, which she operates alongside her husband Thorsten. She is dedicated to empowering pet owners to care for their pets through natural methods.

Rachel is one of the UK’s leading canine first aiders and also co-runs Vet on Set, providing animal support to film and TV productions using four-legged stars.

