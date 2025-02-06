Property of the week: Boarshurst, Saddleworth

This property is on the market with Uppermill-based, West Riding. You can click here to view the full property

Poised on the fringes of Greenfield in a desirable hamlet location is this detached three bedroom true bungalow.

Rimmonside provides comfortable living accommodation over one floor with a quintessentially characterful snapshot of Saddleworth from the front aspect.

Rimmonside has been well constructed and collectively with neighbouring homes owns a piece of land with a covenant to restrict any future development within the hamlet.

This well positioned home has been well maintained and features an entrance hallway which opens to a spacious lounge with open plan dining room and door into the kitchen with gloss units and granite work surfaces, just off the kitchen is a useful utility/larder.

A well constructed sun room to the front offers a triple aspect which provides stunning views throughout the seasons.

To the rear of the home are three double bedrooms, of which the main bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe and wetroom style En-Suite. A four piece bathroom serves the two other bedrooms.

Accessed from the hallway is a loft space which spans a sizeable percentage of the property's footprint. Whilst currently providing a fantastic amount of storage space, the loft could be further developed (subject to planning approvals) for further bedrooms if required. Thoughtfully landscaped gardens surround the home and have been meticulously upkept to provide an abundance of flora. The perimeter of the home is kept private with boundary shrubs and trees. Ample gated parking is by means of a tarmac driveway which leads to a detached double garage. On the cusp of amenities within the village centre of Greenfield including shops, cafes, railway station, primary schools and Dovestones reservoir. For those who enjoy countryside walks, Rimmonside is on the doorstep to some of Saddleworth's best walks. Saddleworth secondary school is reached within a ten minute drive. The home has gas central heating, full double glazing and is sold with no onward chain. Contact the Uppermill office today to arrange your viewing. *WEST Riding is base at 35, High Street, Uppermill. You can contact them either by calling 01457 819181 or emailing hello@west-riding.co.uk.

