New venue to host 93rd Delph Horticultural and Craft Show

THERE may be a change of venue for this year’s Delph Horticultural and Craft Show but the array of entries promises to be just as eye-catching as ever.

The 60 classes will welcome a colourful and varied mix from onions, cabbage, and cauliflower to pansies, orchids and carnations to bread, cakes, jams, wine, and handicraft.

Another 12 classes invite children to get creative making handicraft, decorated eggs, edible necklaces, flowerpot mans, miniature gardens and more.

The 93rd annual show is making the short move to St Thomas’ Church Hall, Church Street from Delph Methodist Church on Gartside Street for the event on Saturday, September 9.

Gilbert Symes, chairman of the Show committee, explained: “We wish to thank our sponsors and also St Thomas’ Church for letting us stage this year’s show.

“But we must also express our sincere thanks to the Delph Methodist Church for allowing us to use the upstairs hall for the past three years.

“The reason for the change is purely logistical reasons, being that St Thomas’ being on the ground floor means that there are no stairs to carry tables up which is a lot kinder to my knees.

“This year we are hoping that along with the adult entries, we are hoping for more entries in the younger persons’ section. So please encourage your children and grandchildren to participate.”

He added: “Since lockdown, when we couldn’t stage the show, we are missing quite a few trophies. The cups have probably been stuck in the cupboard and forgotten about.

“If you have one of the missing cups, please root them out and return them.”

The Show is open for staging from 6.30pm to 8pm on Friday, September 8 and from 9am to 12.30pm on Saturday, September 9. Entry fee is 50p for all classes (children’s entries free).

The hall will be closed so judging can take place from 1pm, before the Show opens to the public for viewing from 3pm.

The presentation of prizes by Cllr Pam Byrne will start at 4pm, followed by the traditional auction and raffle.

For more information, a full schedule of classes and rules, please pick up a Show programme in stores locally.

