New window plan for Delph church

A DELPH church will get a new window to replace a rotten frame and make it more heat efficient if planning permission is granted.

St Thomas,’ on Church Street, will have the current timber installation replaced with a powder coated aluminium one if Oldham Council’s Planning Committee gives the go ahead.

And documents supporting the application have told how important it is, to both the facility and its parishioners.

They state: “The condition of the west window has deteriorated somewhat since refurbishment works were carried out.

“The proposal is to replace the existing timber framed west window, which is in a poor state of repair, with a new polyester powder coated aluminium framed window of a similar design.

“The aluminium frame matches those fitted in the new west extension and reduces the requirement for regular maintenance, easing the parish’s upkeep of this well-attended community building.

“The existing leaded glass is single-paned and not thermally efficient and it is proposed that the glass is replaced with double glazed units to improve thermal efficiency, in line with the Church of England’s target to reach net zero carbon by the year 2030.

“Bespoke oak frames shall be constructed to mount the stained-glass panels, which shall then be mounted internally within the window reveal.

“The proposals are intended to make the window safe, secure and more thermally efficient. The existing timber frame is rotten and structurally unstable posing a health and safety risk to parishioners using the building.

“Replacing the existing single paned glass with modern double glazing will improve the heat retention of the building, making the church more comfortable for worshippers and community groups.”

St Thomas’ and its parish hall saw a £500,000 renovation project – which included the erection of a new entranceway, housing a fully accessible toilet and small meeting room, a new kitchen for the hall plus an accessible toilet conversion – was completed in 2020.

It was built in 1884 as a mission church, to serve the people of Delph village and was originally dedicated to St Hilda.

After the demise of the original St Thomas’ (now known as Heights Church) in 1963, St Hilda was rededicated to St Thomas.

Oldham Council’s Planning Committee will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.

