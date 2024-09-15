Mossley charity hosts wedding in possible UK first

A MOSSLEY charity’s base found itself turned into a wedding venue as a community-minded couple tied the knot.

Nina Smith and Stefan Pope shunned the usual churches and registry offices for a rather different location – Emmaus, on Queen Street.

On Sunday, September 8, the charity shop fanatics walked down the aisle, with recently donated church pews and an eclectic mix of dining chairs seating more than 100 guests.

And many other items came from Emmaus’ Secondhand Superstore.

Newlywed Nina commented: “Our wedding day was beyond all expectations.

“Thanks to everyone at Emmaus Mossley, we were able to have a sustainable wedding, temporarily using all the stuff that’s available within their charity shop to make the most nourishing, wonderful and diverse space.

“The engagement ring, my earrings, Stefan’s waistcoat, all room decorations, glassware, crockery, and a lot of our guests’ outfits all came from Emmaus.

“Basically, everything that made our wedding shiny came from their Secondhand Superstore.”

Nina and Stefan have shopped together at Emmaus for more than 15 years and volunteered at many of the charity’s events.

Following the ceremony, the wedding party continued at nearby creative arts venue The Vale, the Northern Carnival Centre for Excellence.

The new Mrs Pope added: “I’d say our wedding cost around £200 and that covered my second-hand dress, two wedding rings, Stefan’s outfit, naan breads, orange juice and lemonade.

“I could never put a price on our wedding though because it was only made possible by the time and effort given freely by the people at Emmaus Mossley and The Vale, along with the generosity of family and friends with their wonderful contributions of homemade cakes and lovely shared dishes of food in the evening.

“You can only get to have a wedding like that by being part of a really strong community and by having some amazing friends.”

All income raised from the Emmaus Mossley Secondhand Superstore is used by the charity to sustain their 26-bedroom community and the support given to people who live there.

Items purchased from the store pay for food, energy costs, tailored support and training, helping people on the journey away from homelessness.

Hazel Hodkinson, retail manager at Emmaus Mossley, said: “Nina and Stefan’s wedding was such a lovely event and a real honour for our community to host.

“This is the first time in our charity’s 27-year history that we’ve held a wedding, and we believe it may be the first wedding in a UK charity shop too.

“Nina and Stefan have always supported Emmaus Mossley, shopping with us, donating items and giving their time and skills to volunteer when we have events.

“Their wedding was a lovely way to show our appreciation to them both as they are an integral part of the Mossley community.”

