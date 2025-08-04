Next step taken in push for Saddleworth health centre

SADDLEWORTH councillors have taken the next step towards securing a new health centre for the area.

A new working group has been formed to progress the proposals for the much-discussed facility.

And following concerns there had not been enough consideration of different locations, an architect has now been commissioned to work up two proposals – one on the former Saddleworth School site and one at the current leisure centre.

Representatives from different wards in Saddleworth have also held meetings with Oldham Council as progress is sought.

Saddleworth South Councillor Helen Bishop said: “We want to make sure every opportunity is explored to ensure this is the best facility we can get, with the best accessibility, and the most services located in it.

“We have to be realistic, and that means making a decision on facts – which is why we appreciate that the officers are going to come back to us with clear evidence to back up which option is the best.”

Once the different proposals are worked up, residents will be able to look at what the realistic options are,

Liberal Democrat colleague, Saddleworth West and Less Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani, added: “Given that the former school site is standing empty, it only makes sense to explore its potential.

“Clearly, we will go where the facts take us – our priorities are quality, accessibility and breadth of services.

“We will go where we can deliver those for the people of Saddleworth.”