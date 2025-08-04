Saddleworth investors warned about pitfalls of technology

ADMIT IT, we all wonder what technology can do, what certain gizmos are for and how they work.

It has also made it far easier to invest – but opened up far mor pitfalls.

But help is at hand, on the Saddleworth doorstep.

Becketts Financial Services has the expertise to direct people on how to manage their wealth.

And chartered financial planner Andrew Young tells how understanding ways technology can negatively affect your investments could mean you are better able to spot and then prevent it.

TECHNOLOGY has made it easier than ever to invest and review the performance of your portfolio.

Yet, it could also be harming your decision-making skills and the way you approach managing your finances

Here are five reasons why technology might not be good for your investment strategy.

Instant access encourages impulse decisions

SMARTPHONES and investment apps allow you to act on emotion rather than strategy.

Long-term investing requires patience, but with technology enabling immediate trades, it’s easier to make short-sighted choices that don’t support your future goals.

The 24/7 news cycle fuels reactive behaviour

REAL-TIME market updates and conflicting headlines can provoke anxiety or overconfidence.

Investors swayed by daily news risk abandoning their plans—selling during downturns or chasing hype—potentially crystallising losses and missing out on recovery opportunities.

Frequent monitoring creates unnecessary stress

REGULAR performance reviews are sensible, but checking your portfolio daily can increase emotional responses to normal market fluctuations.

This behaviour can lead to unnecessary tinkering and undermine your long-term returns.

Choice overload can be paralysing

TECHNOLOGY opens up global investment opportunities, but with increased access comes complexity.

Without clear goals and a structured plan, the sheer volume of options can overwhelm.

Scams are more sophisticated than ever

TECHNOLOGY has also empowered fraudsters.

From cloned websites to AI-generated materials, scams are increasingly convincing.

Vigilance is essential—pause, assess, and verify before engaging with any unexpected communication.

Technology is a powerful tool for investors—but it must be used wisely.

Maintaining perspective, filtering noise, and focusing on long-term goals are more important than ever in a digital-first investing environment.

If you would like guidance on building an investment plan tailored to your goals, we are here to help.

*YOU can contact Andrew at Becketts Financial Services by calling 01457 800748 or emailing andrewy@beckettsfs.co.uk.