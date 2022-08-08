NHS workers battle the mud for Francis House Children’s Hospice

A GROUP of healthcare professionals from the Royal Oldham Hospital took on a 10-kilometre assault course to raise £1,680 for Francis House Children’s Hospice.

Swapping their scrubs for bandanas and shorts, the NHS workers, including respiratory doctors and advanced practitioners, entered the mud-fuelled Born Survivor challenge at Capesthorne Hall in Cheshire.

Racing around the commando inspired obstacle course, they completed their gruelling mission in under three-and-a-half hours.

Chest consultant Georges Ng Man Kwong suggested Francis House as the charity to benefit from their efforts and the challenge was organised by Laura Ahearn, an Advanced Practitioner.

Georges said: “Like all good challenges this started with the idea of undertaking a team event.

“We called ourselves Oldham Bronchomania relating to our clinical speciality – the lung and airways – and we proudly displayed our name on our t-shirts.”

The team of 15, including Rick McEvoy-Crompton, a theatrical visual effects lecturer, represented respiratory care as part of the Northern Care Alliance in Greater Manchester.

Georges explained: “We felt we needed an opportunity to do something as a team to acknowledge and commemorate the NHS achievements in responding to the Covid pandemic which has had a major impact on the emotional well-being of NHS staff and key workers, as well as the whole nation.

“We pride ourselves in having strong team values, providing a safe space for our members and a shared vision – supplemented by coffee and donuts each Friday.”

Committed to working together to achieve goals beyond any individual’s ability the team battled 35 obstacles on the course designed by the Royal Marine Commandos.



Georges added: “We felt a range of emotions and feelings – anxiety, fear, pain, excitement and later happiness, elation and exhilaration.

“The most memorable obstacle was a caged water tunnel which involved floating and pulling yourself along a tunnel with only inches of clearance between the cage and the muddy murky water level. That was truly immersive in many ways.”

The group discovered the final and hardest part of the challenge was tackling the Blitz – a 10ft steep climb with 5ft vertical board and no footholds.

“We were both mentally and physically drained of energy,” said Georges. “It required a team effort, with some of our most determined members trying multiple times and showing true grit and determination.

“Our team motto at work – applied during the Covid pandemic response and on the day – is ’no one has all of the answers, that’s why we are a team’.”

The group plans to undertake an equally muddy and gruelling challenge next year and is considering a long distance walk or even the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Francis House provides respite care to children and young people with life-limiting conditions and support for their family members.

Based in Didsbury, the hospice supports more than 600 families from across Greater Manchester including Oldham and Saddleworth and needs £12,900 a day to keep its services running.

• Francis House is seeking adventurous supporters to explore Norway’s mountains, glaciers and fjords during a fantastic fundraising expedition this September.

This will be the hospice’s fifth overseas trekking adventure, following successful trips to Jordan, Morocco, Iceland and Albania, which have raised more than £140,000 in total.

To register for this incredible trip visit www.francishouse.org.uk/norway-trek-2022

