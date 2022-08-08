Adam beats brother to land scratch title for second time

ADAM Rowbotham justified his pre-event favourite status by winning the 36-hole Oldham District Scratch Golf Championship for a second time.

Adam shot a first round two-under-par 69 at home club Saddleworth to hold a one-shot lead over his older brother Lee, himself a three-time winner of the most prestigious trophy in local golf.

Adam then added a second-round par round of 71 for a 140 total and had an anxious wait before Lee brought home a 72 for a total of 142.



Having won the title for the first time in 2013, Adam is now fulfilling his true potential and has reached a handicap of plus-3.

The 31-year-old, who works in the family blinds company, said he just played steady all day and made some good birdies but also some good saves – none more so than when he lost a tee-shot at the difficult sixth in the afternoon and then made a brilliant three with the second ball to keep a double bogey off his card.

“That was really important, and I knew if I could get it round in level par it was going to be difficult to be overtaken,” he said.

This was the centenary year of the scratch championship, first held in 1922, and local golf legend Alan Squires, a 13-time winner of the trophy, acted as honorary starter by hitting the first tee shot.

It proved to be a clean sweep of the prizes in the scratch event for home club Saddleworth, but in the 18-hole Centenary Trophy played at the same time, the locals were pipped by Oldham vice-captain Jonny Phillips.



Jonny was in the 36-hole event and one of the low men who were able to enter both events with their first round counting towards the nett competition.

The nine-handicapper was one of the early starters and carded a 76-9-67 a score that was to stand all day.

He actually made a double-bogey at the short 15th and thought he had blown his chances but a birdie-birdie finish certainly boosted his score.

District scratch championship

Winner: Adam Rowbotham (Saddleworth) 69+71=140.

Runner-up: Lee Rowbotham (Saddleworth) 70+72=142.

Best gross, first round: Steve Pullen (Saddleworth) 72.

Best gross, second round: Ben Pullen (Saddleworth) 71.

Best nett: Martin Orme (Saddleworth) 138.

Brierley Cup (best four gross scores): Saddleworth (570)

Centenary Trophy

Winner: Jonny Phillips (Oldham) 76-9-67

Runner-up: Bryn Parfitt (Saddleworth) 72-4-68

Best gross: Lee Rowbotham (Saddleworth) 70

First division, winner: Paul Rowbotham (Saddleworth) 71-3-68

First division, runner-up: Gareth Mazyncenko (C&R) 73-4-69

Second division, winner: Tad Knebel (Saddleworth) 80-12-68

Second division, runner-up: Stuart Chamberlain (Saddleworth)

80-11-69

