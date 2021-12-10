NK Hair celebrates 20 years

AFTER 20 years of cuts, colours and a Covid pandemic, an Uppermill hair salon is still going as strong as even.

Sisters Nicola Chapman and Karen Hobman opened the doors to NK Hair on the village high street on November 26 two decades ago, welcoming in ladies, gents and children.

Now they are marking their landmark anniversary with prosecco and nibbles and a huge thank you to the customers who have supported them over the years.

Nicola said: “I love what I do now as much as I did 20 years ago when we first walked in here.

“We’ve got a fantastic team of enthusiastic, highly trained and experienced staff and wonderful customers.



“We’ve really enjoyed the last 20 years – so here’s to the next 20 too!”

Karen added: “We’ve got to know a lot of customers very well over the years and they are now coming in with their own children which is lovely to see.

“Thank you to everyone for supporting us over the years, especially during Covid when we were shut for 32 weeks.

“We’ve had a lot of fun and laughs along the way.”

A new sign is in place above the shop to freshen up its appearance, and its window is festively decorated ready for Christmas. Eye-catching displays adorn the front façade throughout the year thanks to the sisters’ mum Joyce Hobman, who has won numerous awards in Saddleworth Parish Council competitions for her creations.

• Visit NK Hair at 78 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth or call them on 01457 878533.

Their services include cuts, colours, treatments, styles and blow waving and they sell a full range of products.

