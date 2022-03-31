Nominate a torch bearer for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Oldham

A TORCHLIT procession and beacon lighting event will kick off Oldham’s Jubilee celebrations this June – and people are invited o take part.

Oldham Council is encouraging residents to nominate locals who have done something extraordinary to take part in a parade of light on Thursday, June 2 as one of 70 Jubilee torch bearers.

The event will be the start of a packed weekend of events across Oldham as part of the four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.

More than 1,500 beacons will be lit across the country at the same time to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

In Oldham, 70 local people will join a torchlit procession before congregating at Oldham Parish Church where the beacon will be lit.

The evening will also include speeches from local dignitaries and a performance from Oldham’s Scottish Pipe Band before the lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm.

In 1897, beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. In 1977, 2002 and 2012, beacons commemorated the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees of The Queen, and in 2016 Her Majesty’s 90th birthday.

Make a nomination online at www.oldham.gov.uk/torchbearer by 5pm on Monday, April 11. Residents must be aged 12 or over. The winning nominations will be chosen by a panel and bearers will be informed by Monday, April 25.

The Jubilee weekend will include a two-day family-friendly festival with street theatre, live music, dance, art, and activities including arts and crafts, and big screens showing the national Jubilee Pageant in London.

People from across the borough will have the opportunity to celebrate together at street parties, with funding available for 70 groups to throw parties in their neighbourhoods. Further details of how to apply are available here.

Full details of events, timings and locations will be available on the council’s website, on social media and in the press nearer to the event dates.