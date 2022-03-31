Rail users urged to plan ahead due to Easter weekend strikes

ANYONE planning on travelling by train over Easter is being urged to plan ahead, with strike action set to cause significant disruption to TransPennine Express (TPE) services.

Strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) is due to take place on Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday (April 16 and 17), with only a very small number of trains in operation.

Customers are being urged not to travel on either of these two days but travel either side of them instead.

RMT has now announced a series of further strikes by conductor members, with action planned to take place on Sundays from March 27 until June 5 and on the following weekends: April 16 and 17, April 30 and May 1, and June 4 and 5.

Any trains that do operate will be far busier than usual and anyone making an essential journey should allow plenty of extra time to travel and plan and check carefully via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries. Bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE services on any of the strike dates.

Kathryn O’Brien Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “We are saddened that strike action by RMT is set to cause further disruption to trains over the Easter weekend, at a time when people will be relying on our services to allow them to catch up with friends or family.

“Unfortunately, we are instead urging customers to avoid travelling on both Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, and instead make their journeys either side of the strike dates.

More information can be found online at: tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike

