Northern Roots secures planning permission for urban farm and eco-park in Oldham

A HYBRID planning application for Northern Roots, which is creating the UK’s largest urban farm and eco-park near Oldham town centre, has been approved by Oldham Council’s planning committee.

The plans focus on the northern third of the 160-acre site and include a Visitor Centre with a café, shop, exhibition and meeting space, a Learning Centre with classrooms and a bunkroom, a forestry depot, market garden, solar array and an outdoor swimming pond.

The Visitor Centre and Learning Centre have been co-designed by JDDK Architects and local communities, and incorporate green rooves, habitat walls, renewable energy sources, and sustainable materials.

Four existing football pitches will be given a much-needed refurbishment, with two of them relocating next to Glodwick Cricket Club. Access improvements to the Northern Roots site will also be made and car parking areas created.

Cllr Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Low Carbon, said: “I’m delighted colleagues have approved the hybrid planning application, which will pave the way for Northern Roots to really fulfil its potential to benefit communities in Oldham and the North West.

“Northern Roots has already created a number of jobs and business opportunities for local residents, training and educational opportunities for young people, and artist commissions and arts events that reflect and celebrate Oldham’s rich culture.

“Northern Roots has so much potential to create new opportunities for Oldhamers and put our borough on the map.”

As some of the site lies within the Green Belt and involves changes to playing pitches, the application will now be referred to the Secretary of State to consider whether they wish to review the decision or not.

Pending Secretary of State review, work will start on the Visitor Centre and other elements in late 2023.

Find out more about the plan online: www.northern-roots.uk

