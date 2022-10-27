Francis House Children’s Hospice opens doors to public

FRANCIS House Children’s Hospice is opening its doors to show the public how their donations help support hundreds of families.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the Hospice, based in Didsbury, to cancel its popular open days and this event on Saturday, November 5 will be the first of its kind in two years.

When Francis House opened in 1991, it was only the fifth children’s hospice in the UK, and the only one to the west of the Pennines and north of Birmingham.

As other hospices opened, the catchment area of the hospice reduced in size; however, the last two years has seen a reduction in service in many children’s hospices and statutory services.

David Ireland, Chief executive officer of Francis House and Dobcross resident, said:

“Statutory provision of respite care is minimal in many cases. As a consequence, young people and their families are travelling considerable distances once again to use our services.

“We support more than 600 families, providing care to children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

The support Francis House provides has always been additional to any statutory support, and we are able to offer care in this way thanks to the generosity of thousands of people around the North West who donate money, fundraise, give their time, and remember us in their wills.

“We have adapted and developed care to give the best possible support to the families struggling to keep their sick children safe.

“One of the ways we have achieved this is through the development of our Homecare team.

“As we actively recruit more nurses, we will endeavour to expand the team to give more home support.

“Our aim is eventually to be able to offer support in providing end of life care in the young person’s home, if that is what the family choose.

“Our eagerness to achieve this is hampered by the national shortage of registered nurses, but to have additional nurses on the team also means increasing our income.

“We are so grateful to all our loyal and committed followers who have helped us to keep Francis House operating over the last two years.

“It has been a great sadness that we have not been able to hold our open days during the pandemic, and so we are really pleased to announce our first public open day post Covid.

“We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to see for themselves the incredible facilities and how their donations help support hundreds of children and families.”

It costs £4.7 million to run Francis House with the majority of income raised through charitable donations.

• The open day will take place on Saturday, November 5 from 10am-4pm. Members of the care team will be on hand to guide visitors behind the scenes on informative tours of the Hospice at 390 Parrswood Road, Didsbury M20 5NA.

Refreshments and merchandise will be available to purchase. No children or families will be resident during open day.

For more information call 0161 443 2200 or visit www.francishouse.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

