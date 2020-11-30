Northwood unveils new executive homes development in Greenfield

NORTHWOOD’S Land and New Homes Department is going from strength to strength with the launch of its executive new homes site in Greenfield.

Now in their 11th year trading in Oldham, Northwood Sales and Lettings, based on Lees High Street, has just launched its 10th new build site of the year.

Thornley Rise, just off Manchester Road, Greenfield was acquired by local developers Luxure Developments and Mainly Mere.

The collection of five high spec detached properties, including prestige SieMatic kitchens from Stuart Frazier Kitchens, have already generated much interest due to the shortage of high-quality family housing in the area.

Mike McLoughlin, Oldham based Managing Director of Luxure Developments, said “Luxure Developments and Mainly Mere are proud to provide innovative and aesthetically pleasing environments for people to enjoy, while ensuring that changes to the natural environment are appropriate, sensitive and sustainable.

“Our new development, Thornley Rise in Greenfield is well under way. This is named after the landowners who have lived in the village for generations so the family name is preserved.”

David Yates, Northwood Sales Director, said: “Given how this year has been for everyone, we are extremely pleased to be working with local developers Luxure Developments and Mainly Mere and selling high quality, desirable new homes.

“Our Land and New Homes Manager Chris Smith, who joined us just under a year ago, has really added value with her wealth of knowledge from 20 years in the new homes industry. This can be seen by most of our new build properties already having sold.

“We are excited to start the viewings at Thornley Rise having received strong interest in just the few days we have been marketing.”

Viewings can now be arranged and choices on many interior design aspects are still possible.

Northwood currently has new homes for sales on sites in Diggle, Dobcross, Mossley, Scouthead, Shaw and Greenfield.

Visit www.northwooduk.com or call the office on 0161 652 855 for further details or for help and advice with developing your own land.

