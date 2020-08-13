Ocean’s 70! Greenfield adventurer to row Atlantic solo for dementia research

A GREENFIELD man who starred on ‘The Island with Bear Grylls’ is again proving age is just a number as he attempts to become the oldest person to row the Atlantic Ocean solo.

Frank Rothwell, 70, is embarking on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge later this year which will see him attempt to row 3,000 miles from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

He will cast off in December with 30 other boats with an aim of being reunited with wife of 50 years Judith on Valentine’s Day, 2021.

Frank, who owns Manchester Cabins, is taking on the treacherous row for Alzheimer’s Research UK and aims to raise £1 million for the charity after witnessing the devastating impact of dementia.

During the gruelling expedition, he will spend his days switching between two hours of rowing and two hours of sleeping while living off freeze-dried food.

The Independent caught up with Frank before a three-day training session off the west coast of Scotland.

He then faces a one-week fitness course in Weymouth harbour – home of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic sailing events – as further proof of his physical ability to complete the solo crossing.

But Frank admits the hardest part will be his absence from his wife. “My biggest individual challenge is going to be loneliness and missing my darling wife Judith,” he said.

“I just don’t know how long this challenge will take because of how much bearing the weather has.

“If it is bad, that is good because it will blow us across. If it is flat calm then I will have to row it all which will become really hard work.

“The longest I have done non-stop is eight hours. But I have been in the boat a total of 150 hours. You only have to do 120 hours to qualify.

“It will be tough but my motto is ‘you’re never too old,” added Frank who has already received pledges worth more than £70,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“One chap even donated £50 off the back of seeing me towing the boat up the motorway,” he revealed. Frank, who has survived prostate cancer, has trained on a rowing machine during the Covid-19 lockdown and has been out on Hollingworth Lake.

“The organisers are really keen the boat is the right specification, that everyone is fit and strong enough to take part,” he explained.

“I am looking forward to taking part in this course at Weymouth and comparing my strength with the others because I am the oldest by a long way.”

Frank is no stranger to adventure as in 2017 he was the oldest competitor to spend five weeks on a deserted island for the Channel 4 programme ‘The Island with Bear Grylls’.

Before that, he became only the 10th person to circumnavigate North and South America by boat.

Frank, a father of two and grandfather of three, said: “Rowing across the Atlantic Ocean solo, and unsupported, is the biggest challenge I can imagine without taking on too much risk or endangering others. It makes all the other things I have done seem like a walk in the park!

“However, I would like to make a positive difference with my life, so that’s why I’m dedicating 18 months to raising much-needed funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“I’ve seen the heartbreak dementia causes. But at the moment there are no treatments to make it easier, slow down its onset, never mind cure it.

“By investing now in Alzheimer’s Research UK, we can do something to eradicate this terrible condition.”

There are almost one million people in the UK living with dementia. The charity’s mission is to bring about life-changing treatment by 2025.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the charity is predicting its income may fall by up to 45 per cent, meaning Frank’s fundraising will offer a vital lifeline to dementia research.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re in awe of Frank for taking on this enormous challenge for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“Rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic solo is a daunting prospect for anyone. But Frank’s enthusiasm and energy should inspire all of us to not let anything hold us back.

“As a result of Covid-19, critical progress in dementia research is at stake, so the £1million Frank hopes to raise will be crucial in helping our pioneering researchers regain momentum in their search for a much-needed cure.

“We wish Frank the best of luck and can’t wait to hear his updates from the Atlantic!”

Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation, a long-term supporter of Alzheimer’s Research UK, will be match-funding the first £500,000 worth ofdonations.

Sir Malcolm Walker, Founder and Executive Chairman of Iceland Foods, said: “Having known Frank for many years, I’m not surprised by this latest challenge but I’m still very impressed.

“I’m delighted Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation is able to match-fund the first £500,000 of donations to this cause as dementia research needs our support more than ever before.”

Donate to Frank’s fundraising challenge at : www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frankrothwell

For more information visit: Twitter @Frank_Rothwell or Facebook: Frank Rothwell’s Atlantic Challenge 2020.

