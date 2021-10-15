Oddfellows’ £9,000 donation helps keep NW Air Ambulance soaring

A BOOST of £9,000 will help to keep North West Air Ambulance Charity soaring high and

saving lives.

The money was raised by the South East Lancashire District of Oddfellows through fundraising events and donations during 2019-21.

Shirley Walton, provincial grandmaster for the period, was delighted to have raised so much for her chosen charity despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “My nominated charity was North West Air Ambulance to say thank you for saving the life of a 18-year-old son of one of our members.

“My aim was to raise as much money as possible and in doing so promote awareness of our wonderful society.

“In September 2019 we held an evening of brass and voices with our own Oddfellows brass band and InHarmony Choir, raising £3,051.

“InHarmony choir, due to the collaboration for the concert, wished to contribute a further £500 to North West Air Ambulance.

“Thanks to members and friends of South East Lancashire District of Oddfellows for many other fundraising events and all the work that entails.

“In 2020, Covid-19 changed the whole world. So for my second year in office, with no fundraising events able to take place, many of my dear friends and family made personal donations of £1,000 for my charity.

“Along with the donation of £1,000 from the District, matching the amount I had raised, that brought the 2020-21 total to £2,000 and the grand total to £9,000.

“I hope you are all as proud as I am. It is a remarkable achievement. Thank you to everyone concerned for their contributions and hard work.

“It is with heartfelt gratitude that I present this cheque to help in some small way the amazing, dedicate people in their quest to saving lives, in some cases risking their own.”

An evening of celebration and thank yous was held at Bury Masonic Hall on September 11, with about 60 guests gathering for the special occasion. Shirley presented a cheque for £8,500 to Sarah Horne, representative for North West Air Ambulance charity, and had previously also co-presented a cheque with InHarmony for £500.

She later received a letter of thanks from the charity for the ‘very generous gift’ which will help the crew continue to fly their three specially adapted helicopters across the north west.

Every £9 raised funds one minute of a NWAA mission, and in 2020 the crew flew 2,570 missions and provided life-saving services to those in need.

• The Oddfellows was formed in 1810 and is one of the largest and oldest friendly societies in the UK with over 310,000 members across 124 branches nationwide.

To find out more call 0800 028 1810 or email membership@oddfellows.co.uk

• The North West Air Ambulance Charity provides enhanced pre-hospital care to the most critically ill and injured patients across the North West. Find out more online: www.nwairambulance.org.uk

