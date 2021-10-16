Saddleworth 3Ds new home gives grounds for optimism

WORK is progressing well at Saddleworth 3Ds new home at Counthill Road.

Just before the summer, with the help of Chris Chamberlain at FundMe4Sport, the club finalised a deal with Waterhead Academy for the disused site at Counthill Road.

In partnership with the academy, the club is restoring two pitches for 3Ds 11-a-side football teams.

They have invested in goalposts and installed secure fencing for storage and re-laid turf onto the junior pitch.

They are in ongoing discussions over plans for the site including a long-term lease and upgrading the Astro pitch.

The Under-14s, U16s and open age teams have all been playing their matches at Counthill Road with many of the younger teams using the pitches for training and friendlies over the summer.

In the longer term, the club will be 30 years old at the start of next season and discussions are underway on how to celebrate, with a view to holding an open/fun day at Counthill Road next summer.

With the new season now well underway, 3Ds say it is great to be back and focusing on the game again after the disruptions of the last two seasons with exciting plans.

The club continues to grow at a tremendous rate. For the new season they have four new U7 teams and around 40 academy members embarking on their footballing journey. To date, the club has 350 players signed on across all age groups for this season. This is about 70 more players than the same time last season, giving the 24 teams in total as well as the academy.

“It is testament to the experience we provide and our reputation in the community that that our numbers are increasing exponentially year on year,” explained chair Steve Laithwaite.

“Over the last few years, we have worked hard to cement the club as one rooted in the community, changing the club’s name to establish it’s locality and making real progress towards having a home of our own.

“We are attracting local sponsors like never before and we are even being directly approached by sponsors who want to work with us. As always, we’d like to extend our appreciation and thanks to all our sponsors, without whom we would not be able to exist.

“With the return of the Round Table’s Santa Dash this year, we are encouraging as many teams as possible to enter and take part as a team. On the same day, after the Dash, the club is planning a Christmas party for the junior age-groups.

“It’s exciting times to be a member of Saddleworth 3Ds and there’s lots to look forward to.”

For further information about Saddleworth 3Ds, go to saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com

