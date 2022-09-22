Off to the Orange Ball in aid of Maggie’s

ORANGE is the new black tie for Maggie Oldham’s fundraising Ball.

The event returns on Friday, November 4 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall and with more than 300 tickets sold already it promises to be even bigger and better than last year’s brilliant event.

Guests will be welcomed at the Orange Ball, which is raising funds for Maggie’s cancer centre, from 7pm with a drinks reception, when there will be live music from Rock Choir.



The evening will include a three-course meal at 8pm and more live entertainment and music. There will also be fundraising raffles and amazing prizes on the auction. Last carriages are at 1am.

If you book before September 30, tickets cost £50 each or £475 for a table of 10. If you book after September 30, tickets will be £60 each or £575 for a table of 10. For tickets, or more information, email Laura by email laura.tomlinson@maggies.org

or call 07584 518 266.

Maggie’s Oldham cancer centre is based in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital offering free support to anyone with cancer and their families.

For further information go online: maggies.org/oldham or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @maggiesoldham

