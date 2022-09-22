Take to the pitch for fundraising fun day

FOOTBALLERS of all ages and abilities are invited to take to the pitch for a fundraising match and family fun day on Sunday, September 25.

The event is being held at Springhead Football Club from 12noon-5pm in aid of Leesfield

Pre-School, to help raise their profile and vital funds so they can re-open beyond September.

And organiser Sarah Tate, from Lees, hopes her latest fundraising initiative will offer a great day out for all the family as well as raise money.

“Even if you’re rubbish at football come along for the fun day and even just have a play for two minutes and help us raise money for Leesfield Pre-School,” she said. There will be a game for Leesfield Pre-School adults against Springhead Veterans (lasting one hour), with a special guest mascot supporting Leesfield Pre-School, along with more surprises during the day.

There will be separate games for primary school and secondary school age groups.

Entry costs £5 per player and everyone will be entered into a draw with the chance of winning a £100 bar tab (spirits only) at The Angel Inn, Lees (adults category) or a £100 Shop 4All Voucher (secondary school and primary school age groups).

The fun day will also include a penalty shootout, a raffle, tuckshop tombola, side show games, a coconut shy, hook a duck, stalls and wet sponge throw at yours truly.

And you can take on the tyre challenge for the chance to win a £50 prize, donated by sponsor AC Tyres.

Sarah is also holding a car boot sale on the day, so is appealing for donations of nearly new toys, as well as clothes to send for Cash 4 Rags.

To raise more money for the pre-school, which both her daughters attended, Sarah is also taking on a physical challenge of 100 jumping jacks a day throughout September. Her daughter is joining in and children from the pre-school are also contributing.

Sarah has already completed a 150km for the pre-school in June, getting the children to do their bit too by completing daily laps of the school field.

This is the latest in Sarah’s fundraising challenges which have so far seen her tackle different activities from triathlons to cycling each month for different local cases.

In August she was joined by a team of friends and supporters on a 31-mile walk in aid of mental health charities Andy’s Man Club Oldham and Tameside, Oldham & Glossop Mind and in memory of friends Andrew Ives and Kaye Flynn, who both committed suicide.

Sarah and her team completed the walk in 12 hours, starting at 7am at Dovestone Reservoir in Greenfield and walking across Saddleworth.

She also completed an Olympic standard length triathlon at Saddleworth Pool and Leisure Centre in one day with her partner John Dunkerley to raise more sponsorship money.

The donations, a bucket collection and a raffle have raised £650 and counting, which will be split between the two charities.

In October and November, she will be tackling new challenges in aid of Dr Kershaws before raising more money for mental health charities during December and January, including taking on Dry January for Turning Point.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

