A GRAFITTI vandal has daubed a section of the Pennine Bridleway with an offensive slogan directed at the local authority.

The four-letter expletive, preceding ‘OMBC’ has been sprayed on a fence in large letters between Shaws Lane and Church Road in Uppermill.

The short stretch of path, used regularly by locals and tourists, has also been daubed with other tagging, including a statement about the legalising of cannabis.

The graffiti has been reported to Oldham Council by ward councillors.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print