Saddleworth Arts Club celebrates 56 years

SOME people associate art with painting and crafts – but that’s not the case for Saddleworth Arts Club.

Arts for the group, which is celebrating its 56th year, means theatre, music, visiting historic country houses and RHS events.

There are also days out that include visits to the Lake District and canal boat trips with lunch and afternoon teas.

They enjoy many varied events, which are chosen by the 200+ members.

Their first event of 2022 saw about 75 members gather at the Civic Hall in Uppermill for a lunch with entertainment.

They raised £340 for the North West Air Ambulance Charity thanks to a raffle with luxurious prizes including champagne, chocolates and hampers.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the club tried to hold one event per month, with several pick-up points throughout Saddleworth’s villages for members.

So, if you are interested in getting involved and are a resident of Saddleworth, why not become a member for just £10 per year (from April 1 each year)?

Please contact secretary Derek Bryan, on 01457 873846, for a membership form.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

