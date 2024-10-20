Officers to search Dove Stone Reservoir overnight as fears grow over missing man

FEARS are growing for a man still missing after an incident at Dove Stone Reservoir that sparked a huge emergency response.

Two people entered the water on the afternoon of Sunday, October 20 after falling from a paddleboard.

One woman was pulled out and received treatment for hypothermia and shock but the man, believed to be in his late 20s, has not yet been found.

Specialist teams will work through the night near Greenfield after Coastguard and Mountain Rescue joined the emergency operation.

Greater Manchester Police was also joined by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service North West Ambulance service and North West Air Ambulance.

And the force said: “Underwater teams will continue to search Dovestone Reservoir overnight.

“The scene will be in place overnight and people are reminded to stay away from the search area.

“We are not stopping our search and are doing everything we can to locate the missing man.

“Thank you for your cooperation.”

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service added: “At shortly before 2.30pm today (Sunday 20 October) fire crews were called to Dove Stone Reservoir in Oldham following reports of a person in the water.

“Three fire engines from Mossley, Stalybridge and Eccles, along with the Water Incident Unit from Leigh, quickly attended the scene.

“Crews are working alongside emergency service colleagues and remain in attendance.”

