Ofsted praises ‘exemplary’ pupils at The Oldham Academy North

THERE were celebrations for ‘thrilled’ students and staff at E-ACT The Oldham Academy North (TOAN) after their recent Ofsted report full of praise and compliments.

Although this was an ungraded inspection – a routine visit for schools previously judged ‘Good’ to ensure standards have been maintained – inspectors found strong evidence that TOAN may have improved significantly across all areas since its last full inspection in 2020.

Following the latest two-day inspection in April, the report praises the academy’s “unrelenting pursuit of excellence” and describes pupils’ behaviour as “typically exemplary”.

Ofsted found pupils are thriving in a calm, respectful, and ambitious environment where they “feel safe, work hard, and are proud to belong”.

Relationships between staff and students were described as “respectful and polite”, and Ofsted noted pupils “thoroughly enjoy coming to school”.

The report praises the academy’s high aspirations, inclusive ethos, and strong leadership.

Ofsted commended the academy’s approach, noting that: “Pupils, including disadvantaged pupils, rise to meet the school’s very high expectations.”

Inspectors also highlighted pupils’ enthusiasm for learning and school life, stating: They also commented on the academy’s strong community spirit, saying: “Pupils enjoy socialising with each other at breaktimes and lunchtimes. They are exceptionally proud of their school and feel valued. This gives them a strong sense of belonging.”

Pupils’ behaviour and attitudes to learning were also praised, with the report noting: “Pupils’ behaviour is typically exemplary… this contributes to a calm and orderly atmosphere that enables pupils to learn.”

Andrea Atkinson, education director at E-ACT, said: “We are thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the significant progress we’ve made since TOAN was last inspected.

“Being previously judged overall ‘Good’ for effectiveness set a strong foundation, and this report shows how far the team has come in delivering an exceptional experience for every child.

“We are especially proud that inspectors recognised the sense of safety, belonging and ambition our pupils experience every day.

“It’s a testament to the commitment of our entire community – staff, families and of course, our brilliant pupils.

“This report reflects their hard work, resilience and belief in what we’re building together in Oldham.”

The school will receive a full graded inspection in due course.