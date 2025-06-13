Oldham Live initiative aims to showcase town centre venues and night-life

A MONTH-LONG celebration of live entertainment throughout June aims to bring a boost to Oldham town centre’s venues and night-life.

From open mic nights and acoustic sets to award-winning tribute acts and folk bands, the Oldham Live 2025 programme promises something for everyone.

Supported by Oldham Council, Oldham Live will showcase the town’s vibrant venues and support local businesses across the town centre.

Venues will receive money from the Council’s High Street Accelerator funding stream from the UK Government to create their own exciting programme of live music.

This initiative aims to boost footfall, encourage visitors to explore Oldham’s hospitality venues, and celebrate the town’s night-time community.

Some of the acts include the Bees Knees’ famous tribute nights and a multi-award-winning Meatloaf impersonator.

At the Egyptian Room, audiences can enjoy intimate piano and acoustic performances from the likes of Reece Bowman and Charlie Whittaker.

Whittles is serving up an impressive line-up of classic rock and tribute acts including Manchester SKA, and Remones (The Ramones tribute), while Bank Top Tavern is delivering a loud and proud mix of metal, punk, and folk.

The award-winning Fox and Pine are set to keep things chilled with open mic nights every Sunday, plus a Country and Western event.

Britpop icon Chris Helme, and former front man of John Squire’s post-Stone Roses band The Seahorses, will take to the stage at Billingtons on Thursday, June 27 for a special acoustic performance.

The event is pay-as-you-feel, with proceeds going to Alzheimer’s Society and The Brain Tumour Charity, in honour of National Brain and Alzheimer’s Month.

A limited number of tickets will be available on the door, so advance booking is strongly advised.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “Oldham Live 2025 is all about shining a light on our brilliant local venues and giving residents and visitors a reason to enjoy a night out right here in Oldham.

“We know how important our night-time economy is. It creates jobs, brings people together, and adds real vibrancy to our town centre.

“That’s why we’re proud to support this approach, where each venue gets the freedom and funding to put on something special for the crowds.

“I encourage everyone to get out during June and support a local venue.”

Oldham Live 2025 is being coordinated by the Council and the Oldham Night Time Economy Taskforce, established in 2024.

The collaborative group includes local venues and cultural organisations all dedicated to revitalising Oldham’s evening and night-time economy.

Hannah Geary General and Events Manager at Billingtons, and Chair of the Night Time Economy Task Force, said: “Oldham Live is a brilliant celebration of everything that makes our town centre’s entertainment scene special.

“We’re not only creating a buzz throughout June, we’re also building pride, bringing in footfall, and showing people that Oldham is a great night out.

“The Night-Time Economy Task Force is proud to be working together to make Oldham a buzzing place.”

For the full line-up and times, visit: https://whatson.oldham.gov.uk/oldham-live-2025/