Old Cobblers is well heeled as it turns two

COMMUNITY is at the centre of what The Old Cobblers has achieved during its two years in business.

Since setting up in 2020, the Greenfield shop has done more than just survive as a place where people can buy beer, wine, cheese and coffee, plus other things.

It has thrived after establishing itself as a place where people can enjoy a conversation, a warm welcome and somewhere keen to become something more than just something that is there.

And after themselves becoming familiar figures, Louise Henderson and David Bell – affectionately known, as the sign on the front of the Kinders Lane establishment says, as Lou and Badger – say that has been the most pleasing aspect of their two years in business.

To celebrate, they opened a few bottles of wine/beer and hosted a wee shindig for customers

David said: “That’s what Lou and I love the most about it, recognising people that come in and chatting to those faces.

“We get to know people we probably wouldn’t if we didn’t have a shop. We wouldn’t bump into people as much.

“That’s the nicest thing about having a local shop.

“People come in and they leave leaflets and posters advertising local events. If Greenfield had a village centre, where we are would be it, and it’s nice people are coming into the area a bit more.

“If local people didn’t come in, we’d be nothing really. We love chatting to people – hopefully they like what we do!”

The Old Cobblers, which found itself at the centre of Greenfield’s Rushcart celebrations and plays a big part in backing the village’s Whit Friday Brass Band Contest, is a success story despite being set up against a backdrop of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

And even though things have opened up again, demand is still high.

David added: “This last 12 months has been our first experience of what you would call normal as lockdowns lasted for quite some time.

“But demand is still good because we have managed to become part of what is around us – and with what’s happening at the moment in the country, people will need a friendly place to have a chat and enjoy something they like.”

*THE Old Cobblers can be found at Kinders Lane in Greenfield and can be contacted by calling 01457 878017.

