Saddleworth ready to honour its fallen

SADDLEWORTH councillors have been out and about to make sure the area will honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster have placed poppies at various locations in the villages ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Cllr Luke Lancaster and Cllr Max Woodvine That means the fallen will have visible respect ahead of the commemorations next month.

Services will be held across Saddleworth to remember those who died in various conflicts, including the two World Wars.

And the additions, which were put up yesterday (Friday, October 28), ensure the villages give them the rightful honour.

