Oldham again crowned national champions

TWO Saddleworth women have helped Oldham Netball Club be crowned National Premier League champions for a remarkable ninth time in 10 seasons.

Diggle’s Hannah Diamond and Georgia Spratt, from Grasscroft, were key members of the team.

Oldham only sealed the title by beating Bury in their final league game of the season to edge out Middlesex-based Academy.



Academy is the only other team in the last 10 years to have won the Premier League.

Hannah and Georgia were also members of the Oldham Netball Club team which was also crowned North West Premier League champions.

Again, it was a nail-biting finish to the season as they clinched the title by beating Tameside in their last match.

