Cyclists challenged by Saddleworth’s hills

HILLY Saddleworth provided its usual challenges for cyclists taking part in the Tour de Manc which attracted a field of 1,250.

They were pedalling one of four distances – 50km, 100km, 100 miles or 200kn – with the lengthiest one the ‘Mad Manc’ seeing the route cover all 10 of Greater Manchester’s boroughs and complete 7,900 feet of climbing.

The routes though Saddleworth took in Uppermill, Delph and Denshaw as well as Standedge Cutting with an official stop at the Saddleworth Hotel.



But there was one missing unofficial refreshment pit stop as Colin and Eve Berry have left Carr House at Standedge through health reasons.

Since the Tour de Manc began in 2016, they baked thousands of scones and fed and watered weary bikers.

“This was the first year they were not involved, and they were a big miss,” explained Tony Rubins, co-founder on the cycle event.

“It is very unfortunate they have had to move from Carr House, but I would like to thank and pay tribute to them for their support since the event began.”



This was the first time the event had returned to normal since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted – it was cancelled in 2020 and switched from May to September last year but with a different format for the 1,700 cyclists because of the restrictions still in place.

This year the field was set with a limit of 1,250 so it could be eased back. They could cater for a larger entry on the roads but there are issues with overloading venues which are used.

Tony, who co-founded the event with Danny Franks with 113 cyclists in the inaugural 2016 event, is confident the event will grow again next year, possibly with a field as many as 2,500.

“We have established a good reputation and the feedback we have received has been good,” explained Tony.



“We will be having a catch-up soon to explore increasing the numbers for next year.”

There is also the fundraising element with this year’s headline charities, the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Seashell Trust and Haematology and Transplant Support (HaTS).

The Tour de Manc is also linked with about 30 other charities including Willow Wood and St Ann’s hospices and Maggies.

“We want to grow and for cyclists to ride for their own charities as we exist to do good for local causes,” explained Tony.

Entries for the 2023 Tour de Manc, to be held on the first Sunday in May, will open in December.

For further information, go to www.tourdemanc.co.uk

